NAB team departs from Qaimkhani’s house after failure to break locker

KARACHI: The team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has departed from the residence of former director-general parks and horticulture department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Liaquat Qaimkhani, after facing failed to break the locker, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The team failed to break the suspicious locker at the residence of Qaimkhani despite spending six hours.

Sources privy to the development, the NAB team during raid searched various rooms of the house and took several important documents in their custody.

It may be noted here that the ex-DG Parks had been arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog in connection with the financial irregularities and fake bank accounts case.

The NAB team comprising officials from Rawalpindi and Karachi chapters carried out the second raid at his residence after Qaimkhani claimed to forget the password of his second locker and asked investigators to get unlock key from his brother, who has also expressed unawareness about it.

Sources added that at least eight cutting discs of drill machine were broken while unlocking the remaining locker after the recovery of millions worth gold ornaments, documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks from the first locker in the previous raid.

The sources revealed that the inner part of the locker was made of concrete and iron.

Earlier on September 19, the NAB team raided the house of former DG parks Liaquat Qaimkhani in Karachi for the first time. The team during the raid at his [Liaquat Qaimkhani] house recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and latest arms in large numbers.

Gold ornaments, documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team also recovered several files of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from his house and two lockers of 6-feet each.

Qaimkkhani was living a lavish life in Karachi, even doors of his house were remote-controlled operated and bathroom of the house was also constructed over two marala land.

