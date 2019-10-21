ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of former director general Parks, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani for 21 days, in a fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Qaimkhani was presented before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir by the jail authorities, as his judicial remand had expired today.

The court extending his judicial remand of the former dg parks, KMC and ordered to present him before the court on November 14 again.

At the last hearing of the case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials had requested the court to extend the physical remand of the former DG Parks KMC, but the court while denying the request had ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand.

In his arguments, the NAB’s prosecutor had said Qaimkhani awarded land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim through unfair means and the record of the matter was kept in his house, which was recovered by the accountability team, during the raid at his house.

“We have doubt that other record might be concealed in his house”, he had said and demanded to extend his [Qaimkhani’s] physical remand for further investigations, but the plea was turned down by Judge Muhammad Bashir.

He was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

During the raid, the team had also recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers. Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team had also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

