Life remains crippled in Kashmir on 63rd consecutive day

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained crippled in occupied Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on the 63rd consecutive day on Sunday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that people continue to face immense hardships due to the heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communication. All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India.

Meanwhile, India’s investigating agency Enforcement Directorate has seized the property of illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter at a meeting in Islamabad strongly condemned the continued lockdown and communication blockade by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

