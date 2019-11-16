SUKKUR: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday awarded life sentence to two accused in Shikarpur Imambargah terrorist attack in 2015, ARY News reported.

The court handed Khalil Brohi and Ghulam Rasool Brohi life term in jail as facilitators of the bombing attack in Shikarpur, which claimed 65 lives, while more than 100 people were injured in the terror incident.

The ATC acquitted another accused Muhammad Din Brohi over lack of evidence.

The suspects were arrested and sent to jail after the bomb blast in Shikarpur imambargah. The two men were already imprisoned for 14 years in Ibrahim Jatoi suicide attack case.

At least 65 persons had lost their lives following a powerful bomb explosion took place at Karbala-e-Moalla Imam Bargah, located at Lakhi Dar area of Shikarpur city during the Friday prayers on January 30, 2015.

In another horrific terrorism incident, as many as 80 persons had been killed and hundreds were seriously wounded in suicide bombing took place at Sufi shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan City of Sindh. Both of these attacks were claimed by outlawed Daesh.

Shikarpur police had earlier claimed to have killed the provincial leader of outlawed Daesh [Islamic State] and an accomplice in a gun battle in Sibi.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Irfan Baloch told media that the militants were most-wanted following their involvement in different terror-related incidents including an attack on Shikarpur Imam Bargah in 2015, the 2017 blast at shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, and several target killings.

Comments

comments