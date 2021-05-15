Lifesized version of Monopoly to be opened for public in August

The creators of the popular board game have launched Monopoly Lifesized with a 4D experience that will allow people to play on a giant 15m x 15m board in London this summer.

The on-your-feet version of Monopoly will enable players to have four boards to choose from including Classic, Vault (banking-related), City (London-focused) and Juniors for kids.

The 4D experience features all of the favourite board game elements just with a twist and will be open to the public from August 14.

The players will take part in ‘escape room style challenges’, whereas, some challenges will be physical and some will be mental but they will need to win to buy a property.

The designation venue of the game is London’s Tottenham Court Road, The Court which was previously the Paperchase flagship store, Mirror UK reported.

The website reads: “Monopoly Lifesized is an immersive, on-your-feet version of the world’s favourite family game brand played on a 15m x 15m life-sized Monopoly board!”

“Compete in one of a kind challenges for your chance to buy properties.”

Are you ready to roll the dice? 🎲 Monopoly Lifesized is an electrifying, high-stakes 4d experience – opening in London this August! 🤩 Tickets available now 🎟️https://t.co/zz0FqSXZgN#MonopolyLDN pic.twitter.com/C7UPHZhMqZ — Monopoly Lifesized (@monopolyldn) May 11, 2021

“Experience the thrill of trying to stage a heist in Mayfair, competing against a clock to build some of London’s iconic buildings, solving a baffling murder mystery or stepping into the world of codebreakers.

“Win the challenge. Buy the property. Own it all.”

The organisers will start selling the tickets at £53.

