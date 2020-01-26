Heartbreaking moment when teen told on live TV about her mother’s death

A 14-year-old girl contesting a singing talent show telephoned her sick mother to tell her for going through the next round but broke into tear after being told on a live TV for her death minutes earlier.

The young girl, called Jannah, appeared Indonesian programme Liga Dangdut in the hope of winning the £28,000 cash prize and paying for her mother’s diabetes treatment.

She sailed through the next round as her performance wowed the judges and Jannah decided to call her mother to give good news.

During the telephone call, her uncle Pak Mus answered to deliver the crushing news that their loved one had passed away moments earlier.

Over a crackly phone line, he tells the shaken youngster: “Jannah, your mother said be strong as you will need to take care of your family now.”

“We love her as a family member, but unfortunately Allah loved her more and he has called for her. Your mother has passed away.”

Tears began streaming down Jannah’s cheeks as her raw emotions pour out live on stage.

She clasps her hand over her mouth and continues to sob while the judges on stage rally around her and also begin to well up, Daily Mail UK reported.

A clip of the devastating phone call was shared on Twitter by singer Azim Kamaruzzaman where it has been viewed over 250,000 times.

He wrote: ‘Only 14 years old and already through to the next round of Liga Dangdut Indonesia 2020.

‘In that moment, she was happy and wanted to share the good news with her family, but her uncle had some very bad news.

‘Her mother had passed away just a few minutes before. Heartbreaking.’

Liga Dangdut is a competition to find Indonesia’s best singer of dangdut – a form of folk music that blends Hindi, Arabic and Malay styles. The name means Dangdut League in English.

Each of Indonesia’s 34 provinces selects an ‘ambassador’ via an audition process, before they are sent to the capital Jakarta to compete.

Whoever comes in first place wins 500million Indonesian rupees ($35,000) in cash, followed by 300million ($22,000) and 200million ($14,500) for third place. The competition began in 2018 and is now in its third season.

Comments

comments