KARACHI: Light drizzle in parts of Karachi on early Monday morning turned weather pleasant, reported ARY News.

Drizzling was reported in several parts of the city, Saddar, North Karachi, New Karachi, Malir, Korangi, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other parts of the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are chances of drizzle with overcast skies during the day.

The routine sea-breeze (southwestern winds) have returned to the port city providing some relief to the citizens suffering from a spell of hot and humid weather.

Rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal division and other parts of Punjab.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Recently it was drizzled in several parts of the city, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Baloch Colony and Karsaz.

During last 24 hours, Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and other areas received downpour with gusty winds, however, the highest temperatures were recorded 49°Celsius in Sibbi and 47°Celsius in Dadu and 46°C in Shaheed-Benazirabad.

