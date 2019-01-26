Light rain in Karachi turns weather colder

KARACHI: Drizzle in different parts of the city turned weather cold, while the met department has predicted showers in the metropolis next week, ARY News reported Saturday.

Rain with intervals was reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimaabad, Kemari, Clifton, II Chundrigar Road, Patel Para, MA Jinnah Road, Lasbela, Saddar, and adjoining areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

It said Karachi may receive showers on January 29 and 30.

The Met Office said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta and Zhob divisions. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

The city received its first winter rain on the night of Jan 20. Different parts of the city are reported to have received light rain, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Baldia Town and other areas of the city.

Earlier, Pakistan Metrological Department, on January 19, had predicted that widespread to moderate rain was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other parts of the country from Sunday.

