Light rainfall, drizzle observed in various areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Light rainfall and drizzle was observed in various parts of the metropolis on Sunday turning the hot and humid weather cooler, ARY News reported.

Light rainfall and drizzle was reported in areas of North Karachi, Shadman Town, Buffer Zone and North Nazimabad.

Rain was also reported in areas of Super highway, Scheme 33, Gulzar e Hijri and Saadi Town.

Garden town area of Karachi along with Site, Saddar, Landhi and Malir also witnessed a light drizzle.

Gulshane e Iqbal, FB Area and adjoining places also reported slight rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecasted light rainfall, drizzle in Karachi yesterday night.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its forecast, predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle late Sunday night.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid with the maximum temperature ranging up to 37 degrees Celsius and humidity up to 80 percent in the morning and 70 percent in the evening.

