Light rainfall in Karachi likely on Wednesday night: met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in Karachi on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

A fresh weather system from the west is expected to bring drizzle and light rainfall in the city. The weather system will enter in Balochistan from Iran bringing mercury down in Karachi and other areas, weather forecast said.

According to the met office, minimum temperature in Karachi today will be 14.3 o Celsius while maximum temperature will be between 28–30 o Celsius.

Humidity in Karachi will remain between 40–50 percent in the morning and 10-20 pct in the evening, while the wind direction of Northerly or Northeasterly will become Westerly or Northwesterly, met department said.

PMD in a weather advisory had earlier predicted a cold wave may approach Pakistan during the third and fourth week of December, which may cause significant drop in temperatures in most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, according to the PMD. However, rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over mountains, expected at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan region.

Shallow fog is also likely to prevail at Isolated places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning time today.

