Lightning claims three lives in Sujawal

lightning strike

SUJAWAL: At least three persons were killed and three others injured following the lightning strikes in Sajawal district of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Three injured of the incident were admitted to District Headquarter Hospital Sujawal for medical treatment of multiple burn injuries.

Earlier on September 7, at least two persons were killed including a rangers official and three others injured following the lightning strikes in different parts of Tharparkar.

As per details, several incidents of lightning strikes were reported in the Sindh’s Tharparkar district. As a result, two persons were killed and three others wounded.

The lightning incidents in Tharparkar has claimed 7 lives in the ongoing month.

