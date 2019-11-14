Lightning strike claims two lives in Sanghar

SANGHAR: At least two women were killed and four children were injured following the lightning strikes in Sanghar district of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Three injured of the incident were admitted to Umerkot Hospital Sujawal for medical treatment of multiple burn injuries.

Earlier in the day, seven persons were killed and five others injured in two incidents of thunderbolt in parts of Tharparkar region amid rainfall with the thunderstorm.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Tharparkar hospital, rescue officials said. During the wet spell, some areas of the region also received hailstorm.

Back in the month of September, two persons and more than four animals were killed as the lightning strikes in different parts of Tharparkar.

At least two people lost their lives due to electrical discharges in the atmosphere in a suburban village of Diplo Tehsil, whereas, three camels were also reported killed in Raryaro village of Chachro taluka.

One cow left dead and 10 wounded as the flash hit a herd in another Padhryumora village.

