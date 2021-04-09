WATCH: Lightning strike shatters tree outside school  

WAUTOMA: In a horrific incident, students were preparing for a test at a high school in Wisconsin when a lightning strike shattered a tree outside the educational facility.

The incident took place in Wautoma on 9th of April around 8:25 am. A video recorded by a security camera shows the moment the tree was illuminated by the bolt of lightning before crashing to the ground in pieces.

The school principal said, “Lightning struck the tree just as students were sitting down to take the ACT Aspire test at 8:25 a.m. Thursday.”

“Initially, the students and staff were startled by the event; however, after realizing what had just happened, they were fascinated by the rare incident that occurred just feet from them,” Johnson told WBAY-TV.

Johnson said no one was injured and there was no damage to the property other than the destroyed tree.

