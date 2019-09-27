Lightning strikes kill two people in Thatta

THATTA: At least two people were killed after being hit by lightning strikes in Thatta on Friday.

According to rescue officials, two others got wounded as lightning struck them in the city’s Sajan Wari area.

The injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Umerkot, Thatta and Badin districts in lower Sindh today, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed Karachi on the fifth day continuously as three people died by electrocution in various areas of the city.

Three people died by electric current in SITE Town, Binnori Town and Khadda Market in Lyari, rescue sources said.

A spell of downpour with thunderstorm started in the metropolis at noon after black clouds gathered in the sky.

National Stadium, Gulshan Iqbal, Hassan Square, Karsaz, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, New Karachi, Malir, Khokharapar, Korangi, SITE area, F.B. Area and other localities across the city received heavy rainfall.

The pitch of the National Stadium, which is hosting a one day international match in the city after a long time, was covered due to heavy rainfall.

