Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lightning strikes kill two people in Thatta

lightning strike

THATTA: At least two people were killed after being hit by lightning strikes in Thatta on Friday.

According to rescue officials, two others got wounded as lightning struck them in the city’s Sajan Wari area.

The injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Umerkot, Thatta and Badin districts in lower Sindh today, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed Karachi on the fifth day continuously as three people died by electrocution in various areas of the city.

Three people died by electric current in SITE Town, Binnori Town and Khadda Market in Lyari, rescue sources said.

A spell of downpour with thunderstorm started in the metropolis at noon after black clouds gathered in the sky.

National Stadium, Gulshan Iqbal, Hassan Square, Karsaz, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, New Karachi, Malir, Khokharapar, Korangi, SITE area, F.B. Area and other localities across the city received heavy rainfall.

The pitch of the National Stadium, which is hosting a one day international match in the city after a long time, was covered due to heavy rainfall.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM echoes voice of Kashmiris across the world: Awan

Pakistan

Minister calls for scholarship programme to promote fine arts

Pakistan

Pakistan condoles former French president’s death

Pakistan

EU betraying own principles while avoiding to raise voice on Kashmir: Mazari


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close