I wish Pakistan could defeat COVID-19 as soon as possible: Lijian Zhao

BEIJING: The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lijian Zhao, on Sunday expressed hopes that Pakistan will defeat coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as soon as possible, ARY News reported.

Lijian Zhao said in his Twitter message that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have appreciated China as a responsible and determined nation fighting COVID-19.

He praised PM Khan and COAS Bajwa for asking Pakistanis to follow Chinese experience to contain the spread of the virus. The spokesperson added, “Thanks to PM Khan & Gen Bajwa! I wish Pakistan could defeat #COVID19 ASAP.”

Pakistan PM Imran Khan & Army Chief Gen Bajwa highly appreciated China as responsible and determined nation fighting #COVID19. Both asked Pakistanis to follow Chinese experience. Thanks to PM Khan & Gen Bajwa! I wish Pakistan could defeat #COVID19 ASAP. — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 22, 2020

Zhao has also wished Islamabad ‘a happy #PakistanDay’ in his tweet.

With this song in violin, I wish you a happy #PakistanDay! This song is out of the world! I wish Pakistan could defeat #COVID19 ASAP! #StandWithPakistan! Chin-Pakistan dosti zindabad! pic.twitter.com/6s3LqshbiZ — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 22, 2020

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 644 after new COVID-19 cases were reported from all provinces on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on late Saturday night confirmed 15 new Covid-19 cases in Punjab, taking the provincial total to 152. Out of the total, 120 cases were detected in pilgrims from Iran, 21 in Lahore, one each in Multan and Rawalpindi, three Gujrat, two Jhelum and four in Gujranwala.

The Sindh government has imposed a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Lockdown in Sindh will be imposed from midnight, announced Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also addressed the countrymen on government strategy and current development with regards to the global coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan said that a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of Pakistan is below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day closure of the country occurs.

Detailing the lockdown, curfew situation, the premier said that the situation requires armed forces and other security personnel patrolling streets, roadways and alleyways and forceful isolation of the masses which he does not want.

