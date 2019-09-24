Likely rainfall in Karachi, other parts of Sindh on Wednesday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall in Karachi and other parts of southern Sindh on tomorrow (Wednesday) under the impact of Tropical Cyclone Hikaa, ARY News reported.

According to weather reports, Hikaa is expected to landfall at Oman coast by the early morning of September 25 (Wednesday).

Rainfall due to the storm has started and strong winds are being observed in a number of areas in Ja’alan Bani Bu Ali in southern region of Al Sharqiyah in Oman, fresh reports said.

The PMD in a forecast said that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Karachi, Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad divisions in Sindh on Wednesday.

Karachi on Monday experienced stormy wind and received 20mm rainfall at University Road, 15mm at Jinnah Terminal, 12mm at A/P, 02mm at Surjani Town, while 01mm at Landhi, Nazimabad and Faisal Base under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Hikaa.

A moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue for the fourth day (today) in Karachi and other southern parts of Sindh.

Yesterday, the Tropical Cyclone Warning Center of the Met Department had predicted that the cyclone will move westward to Oman coast and none of Pakistan coastal area was under any threat from this cyclonic system.

The weather department has advised the fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into deep sea during the next few days.

