Lion attack in Battagram jungle leaves one man dead

BATTAGRAM: In an unfortunate incident, a lion attacked a shepherd in Battagram district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, killing him immediately, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, it emerged that 40-year-old Talay Zar, son of Muhammad Shah, went to a nearby jungle in Donga area to herd his cattle.

The shepherd was attacked by a big cat when he was managing his cattle, which resulted in serious wounds to him. The locals were alerted regarding the incident who rescued the man and shifted him to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Battagram, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The locals while commenting on the incident said that fear has gripped the local population owing to frequent lion attacks in the upper areas of Battagram recently. The wildlife authorities were demanded to prevent these animals from coming towards human settlements, in order to avoid a loss to both, human and animal, lives.

In a similar incident three days back, the locals of Malkot village adjacent to Ayubia town have captured and killed the leopard from amongst the leap that attacked their valley and charged at elderly people in the village.

The locals tried to chase away the prowling leopards while one of the leaps ambushed a 55-year-old man which the neighbors.

The locals opened fire on the leopard that ambushed the man and wounded it fatally. They attacked it with sticks and truncheon as it wouldn’t let go of its victim.

The wildlife officials of Abbottabad pronounced the leopard dead plunging to baton charge and bullet wounds perpetrated by the locals.

