WATCH: Lion leaps over a wall to enter hotel

In a shocking incident, a wild lion leaped over a wall to enter a hotel in the early hours of Monday in India’s Gujarat.

In the CCTV footage, the big cat can be seen entering a hotel and exploring the parking area in Junagadh, Gujarat. The lion jumps over the boundary wall shortly before a motorcyclist crosses the road. In the video, the hotel seemed empty in the early hours.

 

The video was shared on Twitter by a user Udayan Kachchhi, who wrote that lions had become a regular feature in the city of Junagadh. The city is close to the Gir Lion Sanctuary – the last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world.

Kachchhi said the video was filmed at a hotel, which is located in a busy part of the city. It is pertinent to mention here that the video has been viewed nearly 7,000 times on the microblogging platform.

 

