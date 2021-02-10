WATCH: Lion leaps over a wall to enter hotel

In a shocking incident, a wild lion leaped over a wall to enter a hotel in the early hours of Monday in India’s Gujarat.

In the CCTV footage, the big cat can be seen entering a hotel and exploring the parking area in Junagadh, Gujarat. The lion jumps over the boundary wall shortly before a motorcyclist crosses the road. In the video, the hotel seemed empty in the early hours.

It didn’t bother the security to open the gate even…

Time to shift some of them to a new home to avoid negative interface. pic.twitter.com/ElWodIvyfs — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 10, 2021

The video was shared on Twitter by a user Udayan Kachchhi, who wrote that lions had become a regular feature in the city of Junagadh. The city is close to the Gir Lion Sanctuary – the last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world.

Kachchhi said the video was filmed at a hotel, which is located in a busy part of the city. It is pertinent to mention here that the video has been viewed nearly 7,000 times on the microblogging platform.

