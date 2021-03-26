WATCH: Lion lovingly pats, plays with duck

In a surprising incident, a lion lovingly pats and plays with a duck in a pond.

In a video shared on social networking website, Twitter, the lion can be seen finding the duck in the water. When it does, it pats it with his paw while the duck tries to run away as it thinks that it is being attacked. To its surprise as well as for the netizens, the big cat starts to ‘pat’ it while the bird keeps flinching.

How many of you had thought that such large carnivores has a soft heart? They are wild. But not savages. Respect & adore them. They kill to survive & only when provoked. pic.twitter.com/RwoJ1z1Hjc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 25, 2021

Sushanta Nanda, who shared the video on social med, said in the caption, “How many of you had thought that such large carnivores have a soft heart? They are wild. But not savages. Respect and adore them. They kill to survive and only when provoked.”

Shared on March 25, the video garnered 22,800 views with 402 retweets and 2630 likes.

Reacting on the video, a netizen said, “They seem hard from outside but they too have a soft core inside. They are carnivores, predation is one & only means of their survival but that’s not the only thing which needs to be judged they are also soft, gentle from inside.”

