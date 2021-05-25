Horrific video: Lioness attacks circus trainer during performance

MOSHKOVO: In a terrifying incident, a circus lioness suddenly attacked her trainer during a performance in front of the audience in Novosibirsk, Russia.

In a horrific video that went viral on social media, the circus lioness can be seen attacking and mauling her trainer during a performance in Moshkovo.

According to the details, the trainer, identified as Maxim Orlov, was performing in the Ural Travelling Circus on Saturday when he was attacked by a lioness named Vega.

Although he and other circus staff were able to fend off the wild animal with metal poles, the attack caused injuries to the trainer who had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The short clip starts with two lionesses – Vega and Santa- entering a ring and brawling on the ground. A few moments later, just as Orlov crosses to the other side of the ring, Vega attacks him, Daily Mail reported.

After the video went viral, there were calls for a ban on live animals in circuses. Shockingly, the case was the lastest of many circus animal attacks in Russia.

Orlov blamed the attack on the Ural Travelling Circus, saying they didn’t work and train during the pandemic.

