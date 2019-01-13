JOHANNESBURG: A tourist during safari tour for tourists visiting the Kruger National Park in South Africa captured a scary yet amazing sight of lions marching down on the road, thus bringing traffic to a virtual halt.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the majestic beasts were seen taking a stroll down Sabi Sand Private Reserve area of the park, mesmerising not just tourists in the video but people around the world.

The footage shared on Facebook by ‘Lions of Kruger Park And Sabi Sand’, has gone viral with over two million views.

Though most people were thrilled and amazed, several were shocked to see the wild animals in such proximity to the cars and humans. Describing it as “stunning but scary,” many left comments on the video.

