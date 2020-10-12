Liquor licence case: Ashraf Gondal files bail plea in LHC

LAHORE: Former director-general Excise and Taxation Ashraf Gondal has filed bail petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a liquor licence case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Gondal in his petition stated that liquor licence was issued by him in accordance with the law and he has submitted all the records to the NAB.

“There is no need to keep me in jail”, he added in his bail petition. Gondal has made NAB and other respondents in his plea.

Ashraf Gondal is currently in jail on physical remand in the case.

The anti-graft body apprehended Akram Ashraf Gondal on the charges of issuing a liquor licence to a private hotel illegally.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former director-general had appeared before the NAB several times but he failed to prove his innocence in the liquor licence case.

Earlier on August 12, two government officials had shown their consent to become approver against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar in liquor licence case.

