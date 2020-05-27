Lisa Kudrow says ‘Friends’ reunion will be worth the wait

American actress, producer and comedian Lisa Kudrow has reassured fans that the long-delayed Friends reunion will be worth the wait.

The popular sitcom television series’ reunion was originally expected to debut with streaming service, HBO Max but production was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 56-year-old actress, who played the character of Ursula and her twin sister Phoebe, is set to appear alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc in the special.

“I can’t wait for it to happen,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The six of us haven’t been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner…”

“I can only imagine. It’s gonna be fun. I mean, it’ll be really fun.”

The show premiered in September 1994 and ran for 10 seasons.

“To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix,” said the actress. “…That’s why [‘Friends’ creators] [Marta Kauffman] and David [Crane] are so great.. They knew what they were doing.”

Friends executive producer and director Kevin Bright has said that the reunion would not happen until all six stars could be in a room together, which is currently not possible due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Bright is hoping the special will be completed by November.

