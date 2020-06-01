KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday gave conditional approval for resumption of public transport operations in the province, ARY News reported.

Sindh government has said that transports will be bound to follow court orders and set standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

Read More: COVID-19 Lockdown: All Sectors Will Be Reopened Except A Few, Says PM

According to a notification released by the government, markets can remain open in the city from 6 am in the morning till 7 pm in the evening.

Medical stores and essential items seller can open their businesses 24/7.

The notification also says that if the government finds people breaking rules and not following SOPs then the decisions and leeway given may be reverted.

Read More: Sindh governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Marriage halls, business centers and expo halls will remain closed while all sorts of sporting activities, grounds and facilities shall also remain under lock and key.

Restaurants and cafe operations will remain suspended although home delivery of food will be allowed.

All parks along with Seaview will also remain closed for public.

Read More: Pakistan reports 60 more coronavirus deaths, toll soars to 1,543

Theaters and beauty parlors have also been asked to keep their establishments shut till further notice.

Public gathering en-mass for religious reasons or at religious places will also remain suspended in the province.

Tourism and tourist activities along with hotels will also remain closed till the threat of coronavirus lingers, read the notification.

Comments

comments