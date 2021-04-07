Little girl left heartbroken after snake devours her cat

A little girl was left heartbroken when she realized that her beloved cat was devoured by a huge snake that invaded her home in Thailand.

Sharing the details and photos on Facebook, Kanchi Nard said that their family cat went missing a few days back. The woman said that she and her daughter Gracia, couldn’t find their pet feline, Ho Jun, at their home.

After looking around for a while, the little girl didn’t find the pet but spotted a huge snake at the back of their house.

The little girl panicked and screamed to alert her mother, frantically saying that she could not find Ho Jun. Looking at the snake’s bloated stomach, her mother realised that the worst had happened, the feline was swallowed by the reptile. She hugged her daughter, who was wailing by her pet’s demise.

She also shared images of a local wildlife rescue team coming to her home to take away the snake amid the family’s tragic loss.

Her post went viral with people sympathising with the little girl and sending condolence for her loss.

“Rest in peace, handsome Ho Jun. Mother will love you and miss you forever,” the mother wrote in another post dedicated to the furry family member.

As their post went viral, many reached out to them sending love and prayer, while another person volunteered to give the family a new kitten, informing them that their cat is nearing the end of its pregnancy.

