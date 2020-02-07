WATCH: Little girl turns into ‘stone’ owing to rare disorder

It is usually heard in mythical stories where human creatures are turned into stone structures but seven-year-old girl Rajeshwari, whose body appears like stone, has nothing mythical in it as she had to go through unbearable pain owing to this rare disorder.

She lives in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh and suffers from an incurable condition called ichthyosis which causes her skin to become scaly.

The following video might be inappropriate or disturbing for some readers- viewer discretion advised

The rough blisters have covered her arms, legs and most of her back and make it painful for her to walk or even sit.

Video footage of her depicts as to how much difficulty the little girl is facing while walking. She could be seen in the video limping ahead of her mother with visible pain expressions on her face.

Her legs and arms are almost completely covered in blisters, including her hands and feet, with her stomach and most of her back also affected.

A medic in the area specified the condition as ‘epidermolytic ichthyosis’.

As per details, ichthyosis patients are liable to suffer from overheating because of a reduced ability to sweat.

They are also vulnerable to infections because of cracks in their skin and may have impaired vision or hearing if skin builds up over their ears and eyes.

The condition is usually inherited from one’s parents, but can also be acquired in connection with other health problems.

If a baby has inherited the condition, their skin will gradually become dry, rough and scaly – with symptoms showing before the age of one.

