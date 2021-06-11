ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session for the presentation of budget 2021-22 has begun on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in attendance, ARY NEWS reported.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 having a total outlay of Rs8487 million amid ruckus from the opposition.

The federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day approved the Budget for 2021-22, giving a nod to a 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

Salient Features of Budget 2021-22

Rs260bn for Ehsaas Program

Tax collection target set at Rs5829bn

The remittances with the 25% increase, reached $29 bn in FY2020.

The annual development program is proposed at Rs9,000 billion.

Rs2,135 billion proposed for public sector development program.

Budget Speech

Addressing the budget session, Shaukat Tarin said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government inherited a crumbling economy that forced the government to take tough decisions.

“PM Khan took out the ill economy from the ICU with his difficult decisions,” he said and added that the premier is not afraid of making the tough decisions.

Sharing the achievements of the incumbent government, Shaukat Tarin during the budget speech said that tax collections saw an 18 percent increase last year as the country crosses the limit of Rs4000 tax collection. “We have made 75 percent more tax refunds,” he said.

Development budget increased by 36.6%

With an increase of 36.4%, the federal government has proposed Rs900 billion for the development budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the budget 2021-22 document, the annual development budget for Punjab has been fixed at Rs500 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 after an increase of Rs190 billion.

The current fiscal year’s development budget is Rs310 billion. For Sindh, the development budget has been fixed at Rs321 billion for FY22 as compared to the current year’s Rs194 billion. The provincial budget for uplift schemes has been increased by Rs127 billion.

With an increase of Rs44 billion, the federal government has fixed Rs133 billion for Balochistan’s development. The development budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been decreased by Rs26 billion and has been fixed at Rs248 billion as compared to the current year’s budget for uplift schemes of Rs274 billion.

GDP growth rate set at 4.8%

The federal government has projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at 4.8% for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the budget document available with ARY News, the agriculture sector growth rate has been set at 5 per cent and for important crops, the growth rate has been forecast at 2.2%.

The growth rate for cotton has been proposed at 10% of the overall GDP projected by the federal government for the upcoming FY22, read the budget document.

For the industrial sector, the growth rate has been set at 6.5 per cent and 6.2% has been estimated for the manufacturing sector.

Growth target for the large manufacturing sector has been proposed at six per cent, while for the construction sector it has been projected at 8.3 per cent.

