World backs Pakistan’s stance, Kashmir not internal matter of India: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the International community has condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and supported Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir is not the internal matter of India, ARY News reported.

“Indian violated the resolutions of the United Nation (UN) and Simla agreement by scrapping Article 370,” said President Arif Alvi while addressing a joint session of the parliament at the beginning of the second parliamentary year of the National Assembly under the PTI-led government.

اسلام آباد: پارلیمنٹ کا مشترکہ اجلاس، وزیراعظم عمران خان ایوان میں پہنچ گئے#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The members of the opposition started raising slogans against the PTI government as soon as President Alvi started his speech.

President Alvi said that Pakistan has raised voice at every international forum against Modi’s illegal and unconstitutional move to revoke special status of occupied Kashmir (IoK). He said that Indian has openly denied accepting the United Nation (UN) resolutions on the IoK matter.

Prime Miniter Imran Khan, military leadership, diplomats, all four Governors, Chief Ministers are attending a joint session of parliament.

Meanwhile, the session of the National Assembly will commence on Friday at 10 am.

President had summoned both the sessions in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

