Live turtle found inside fish’s stomach

FLORIDA: In a surprising discovery, biologists found a live turtle in the stomach of a Largemouth bass in Florida.

According to the details, the biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were catching largemouth bass for research when they found a live turtle in the fish’s stomach.

The commission and Wildlife Research Institute said biologists were collecting tissue samples from fish that were caught earlier in the day by an airboat in the Everglades when a member of the team spotted something highly unusual: “movement coming from the stomach of a bass.”

“They carefully opens the stomach and something unexpected is inside … a live turtle!” the institute said in a Facebook post.

The institute said the biologist carefully extracted the turtle from the stomach of the fish and, after determining that it was healthy, released it back into the water.

Comments

comments