LIVIK: New map introduced by PUBG for quick gaming bursts

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation has announced a new map aimed at those with limited time on their hand and want to squeeze in a quick session.



“We want more people to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a more flexible way,” producer Rick Li said of the new update.

“The initiative for this map is bringing more flexibility to those players who have tighter schedules and circumstances to accommodate for, he added.

The new map called Livik, is small and compact, measuring at two kilometers by two kilometers, and matches only support a maximum of 40 players at a time.

The idea behind Livik is to create a space where matches could be played quickly; according to the developers, games on the new map last around 15 minutes each.

“The waterfalls around the map will provide unique interactions with the player not available on other maps, the characteristic of the waterfall is the real physical impact of the water flow. Players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall. You can also prep with new surprise tactics, such as launching a motorboat off the top of a waterfall to the water below on an unsuspecting team,” said Rick Li.

“That is something we’re really excited to see and we believe we can bring the most realistic battlefield experience to our players by constantly innovating while also keeping true to our core battle royale gameplay.”

The launching date for Livik has not yet been revealed although the developers have said that it should be expected soon.

