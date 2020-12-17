The Lizzie McGuire revival every 2000s kid had been waiting for is officially not happening, as announced by the star of the show, Hilary Duff.

The planned revival, which was in the works at Disney Plus since 2019, was first shelved at the start of the year when the original creator Terri Minsky was removed as showrunner. However, it was assumed that production would start back up before Duff took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that it is officially off the table.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she said.

Earlier, Variety had reported about the behind-the-scenes drama that had led to Minsky being kicked off the show. According to sources, Duff and Minsky wanted to pursue an adult version of Lizzie, while Disney had creative differences with them and wanted to retain the family-friendly, kid’s version of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

In her statement, Duff referenced these differences, saying that she would want any reboot of Lizzie to be “honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today.” She also asked fans to mourn the amazing woman Lizzie would have been and “the amazing adventures we would have taken with her.”

A spokesperson for Disney said, “Lizzie McGuire’s fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

