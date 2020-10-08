Fed govt to abolish Rs 143 bn LNG agreements: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that the government is going to abolish Rs 143 billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) agreements signed by the previous PML-N government, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, the federal minister said that they [PML-N] had committed to such agreements that were of no use, especially in Punjab province.

“If we will pass on this burden to the masses then it would see a Rs 10 increase in per unit tariff of electricity,” he said adding that overall Rs 1,000 billion burden would be incurred upon the country due to the LNG agreements signed by the PML-N government.

He admitted an increase in inflation in the country as a challenge for the government but said that the flour bag in Punjab is being sold out at Rs850 while the similar flour bag is sold out in Sindh at Rs 1200 and in Karachi at Rs 1300 per 20 kg.

“Why PML-N is reluctant to ask the Sindh government over hike in commodities prices,” he said.

Asad Umar said that a month back when opposition parties were in discussion with the government, they forgot about any selected government. “Now when the noose is tightening around their neck they have started raising hue and cry,” he said adding that they are now worried about their looted money.

Read More: Pakistan generated record electricity in a day on Tuesday: Asad Umar

The minister further said that the law clearly defined the situation after resignation from the legislature’s seat as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will then have to hold by-polls in those constituencies.

He said that Nawaz Sharif remained silent when the government was diverted towards other issues, however as soon as action was taken to bring him back to Pakistan, tension gripped the PML-N ranks.

Asad Umar said that although India wanted to include Pakistan in the FATF blacklist and an international politics is also behind it, however, when Afghanistan is not blacklisted under current circumstances then how it could happen for Pakistan.

Comments

comments