No load-shedding during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh

ISLAMABAD: The power ministry on Tuesday announced not to carry out power load-shedding during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh prayers timings to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, no unannounced power outages will take place during these hours.

Electricity supplying companies were directed to comply with the order.

رمضان مبارک میں سحری، افطار اور تراویح کے اوقات پورے ملک میں بلا تعطل بجلی مہیا کی جائے گی ان اوقات میں تمام فیڈرز پر بجلی کی فراہمی کو یقینی بنایا جائے گا تمام بجلی تقسیم کار کمپنیوں کو اس ضمن میں ضروری ہدایات دے دیں گئیں ہیں — Zafar Yab Khan (@zafaryabkhan) April 13, 2021

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday that the moon of the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted in the country.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement after heading the session of the central committee held in Peshawar.

He announced that Ramazan 1, 1442 Hijri, will fall on April 14, 2021.

