Hours-long unscheduled load shedding prompts Karachi people to protest

KARACHI: People from various areas across Malir district warned of staging protests on Tuesday after suffering long hours of unannounced load-shedding, ARY News reported.

Furious, the people claimed they would block the National Highway road in protest if the power is not restored ending unscheduled load-shedding for good.

K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power supplier, has reportedly discontinued electricity supply to a number of area across Malir since six o’clock, in the name of load-shedding.

Read: NEPRA okays Rs0.86 per unit increase in electricity tariff

They have ruined our peace and made our lives miserable in this hot weather, the people criticized.

The areas affected with the latest unannounced load-shedding spell across Malir are Nad-e-Ali Square, Liaquat Square, Jinnah Square, Urdu Nagar and the adjacent areas.

It may be noted that earlier this month the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved Rs0.86 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity.

The fuel adjustment charges for the month of July would be charged in consumer bills in next month.

The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs0.86 in electricity rates.

NEPRA, a day before approving tariff hike, imposed a fine of Rs200 million on K-Electric over excessive load shedding in Karachi.

The fine was imposed against the K-Electric for excessive load shedding during the month of June and July this year.

The K-Electric slapped with the fine for violating NEPRA Act, terms and conditions of its license and directions given by the Authority in its multi-year tariff.

Comments

comments