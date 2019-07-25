Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Unannounced load-shedding will not be tolerated in Karachi: Sher Zaman

Khurram Sher Zaman, Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MPA in Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman on Thursday warned that unannounced load-shedding will not be tolerated at all cost in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sher Zaman along with other legislators met with K-Electric CEO and directed to end unscheduled load-shedding and improve its infrastructure and transmission system in the city.

On the occasion, the K-Electric officials assured them of uninterrupted power supply to the metropolis city.

Earlier on June 14, unannounced load-shedding had continued tormenting people in different parts of the metropolis all night amid the hot summer.

Read More: Unannounced load shedding adds to Karachiites’ woes

The areas that had faced unannounced power outages not only during the day but also at night include Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Mosa Colony, Mehmoodabad, Azam Basti, Malir, Federal B Area, Baldia, Gadap, Ahsanabad, and Kathore Super Highway.

Hours-long unannounced power cuts in addition to announced load shedding had hit the masses hard, depriving them of water and disturbing those going to office.

A spokesperson for the city’s sole power distributor, K-Electric, in a statement had said Karachi’s power demand rapidly increased due to the extremely hot weather and had added the power utility was trying to fulfill the electricity demand.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Opposition observes black day in remembrance of their misdeeds: CM Buzdar  

Pakistan

PM Imran highlighted issues of Kashmir, Aafia in US: Sindh governor     

Pakistan

‘PM to lead campaign for Pakistani expats’ right to contest polls’

Pakistan

Pakistan, Kenya agree to enhance defence collaboration


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close