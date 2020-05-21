FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations on LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over recent ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector.

On May 20, at least three civilians were injured in unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC), according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nakyal Sector along LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population,” the military’s media wing said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1102 ceasefire breach.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said.

It was stated that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

