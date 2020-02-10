LoC firing: FO summons Indian diplomat over truce breach

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday summoned Indian Chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a strong protest over today’s ceasefire breach by Indian forces along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot and Nakyal sectors, ARY News reported.

Director-General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry diplored the targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces.

He underscored that such senseless Indian acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms. He said such acts are a threat to regional peace and security.

The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces restored to unprovoked firing from across the LoC in Jandrot and Nakyal sectors, injuring women and children.

The injured were shifted to a nearby health unit for treatment. The Pakistani forces responded to the enemy fire and killed one Indian soldier.

The army’s media wing said that a major-ranking official of the Indian army was among the three other injured in the armed forces retaliation to unprovoked firing.

The enemy check posts were also destroyed during the retaliatory fire from the Pakistan Army personnel.

