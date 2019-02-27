Indian forces resort to unprovoked firing along LoC, three injured

MUZAFFARABAD: Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along Line of Control (LoC) that targeted civilian population on border areas on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

Security sources said that Indian forces resorted to bombardment in mountainous areas of Dara Sher Khan, Bhimber and Chamb sectors along the ceasefire line.

Pakistan Army personnel made retaliation in befitting manner against the aggression on civilian population from Indian side.

Initial reports suggested that three persons were wounded in latest incident of firing, however, identification of the affectees were not disclosed so far.

Sources added that heavy firing was also continued in different sectors of sub-division Burnala while Indian fighters jets were reportedly making flights along the ceasefire line.

Tensions between Pakistan and India arise post suicide attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway that killed more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 while responsibility of the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The scenario worsened when Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector in the wee hours of February 26, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

