NEW YORK: Pakistan has called for the strengthening of the United Nations Military Observer Mission in India and Pakistan, which monitors the Line of Control in Kashmir.

The request was made by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi during a meeting with Acting Under-Secretary-General of the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations Khalid Khairi.

Maleeha Lodhi urged top UN peacekeeping official to take steps to enhance UNMOGIP’s monitoring along the LoC as Indian troops have been repeatedly violating it.

She said midnight raids by Indian forces have been intensified and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation prevails.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi met with President of UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa in New York to brief her in detail about the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Lodhi in her tweet post-meeting said the United Nations should live up to its obligations on Indian occupied Kashmir.

Last week, Lodhi had said Pakistan was using all diplomatic channels to resolve decades-old Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.

Talking to journalists, Lodhi had said that the UN Security Council’s meeting had nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was their internal matter.

