KARACHI: Secretary Local Government (LG) Sindh Roshan Ali Shaikh on Tuesday said that the local bodies system in the Sindh province would complete its tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

“The local government system in the province will remain in place till 30 August 2020,” said the provincial secretary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local bodies elections in the Sindh province were held in three phases across the province during the months of October, November and December in 2015.

The union councils across the province will complete their four-year term by August 30.

All union councils in Punjab province already stand dissolved as the new local government system 2019 came into force in the province from May 01.

All union council offices in the government buildings were converted into field offices while those present in the rented buildings were vacated. The government employees posted in the union councils were directed to report back to their parent departments.

Similarly, the tenure of local bodies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province expired on August 28 in 2019.

KP Local Government Department issued instructions to the nazim and naib-nazim of all districts, towns and tehsils, as well as representatives of village councils, neighbourhood councils before the expiry of local bodies’ tenure.

The officials were directed to hand over all government vehicles and records to the deputy commissioners (DCs) of their areas, whereas, DCs were ordered to send a detailed report of the recovered assets and records to the LG department.

