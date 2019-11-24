Local government system to empower people at gross-root level, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the incumbent government is going to introduce a local government system that will empower people at the gross-root level.

In a message on social media, the prime minister said the county has been put on the right path.

He said Pakistan Clean and Green Index is being launched tomorrow to make every city of the country clean and green. Initially, he added, the index will rank 19 cities as per their facilities.

Mr Khan said for the first time in four years the current account deficit has become surplus.

Addressing a public gathering in Mianwali earlier on Nov 22, Prime Minister Khan had said the local government system envisaged by the present government for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will empower from the ground up.

He said the local government elections will be held in the next few months.

The prime minister said under this system, the finance commissions will be established in the provinces which will distribute the finances to the district and village level.

PM Khan said non-party local bodies’ elections will be held in the villages which will empower the locals to monitor the health and education facilities. Direct elections will be held in the cities where Nazims will be elected and made responsible for addressing the problems of the people.

Comments

comments