Local holiday announced for PS-86 by-polls tomorrow

DADU: The district administration has announced local holiday in Dadu district on November 07 for by election at PS-86 constituency of Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission has provided election material including ballot boxes and ballot papers at the polling stations for the by-polls being held on Thursday (tomorrow).

Pakistan People’s Party has fielded Saleh Shah Jillani as its candidate for the provincial assembly seat, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) has allotted party ticket to Imdad Leghari.

According to the election commission PS-86 have total 1,99,858 voters. The commission has set up 158 polling stations in the constituency, and declared 10 of which as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 61 as ‘sensitive’ in the election.

Sindh Assembly’s seat of Juhi (PS-86, Dadu-IV) was vacated due to the death of Ghulam Shah Jilani MPA of Pakistan People’s Party on September-13 after protracted illness.

Jilani passed at a hospital in Karachi after a protracted illness.

