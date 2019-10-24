Local residents foil bid to kidnap minor boy in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two men were apprehended for allegedly attempting to kidnap a minor boy in a Faisalabad locality on Thursday, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The alleged kidnappers tried to whisk two-and-a-half-year-old Fahad away in the Nighabanpura neighbourhood of the city this afternoon.

Alerted by the cries of the child being taken away, the local residents grew suspicious of the two men.

The people gave chase as the accused hurried their pace but were caught eventually.

The netizens thrashed both the suspected kidnappers before handing them over to the local police for legal action.

Meanwhile, the Sargodha road police took the accused into their custody and launched a probe into the matter.

Comments

comments