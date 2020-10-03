Karachi locals catch alleged robber, thrash him violently

KARACHI: Locals in the Azizabad area of Central Karachi caught on Saturday an alleged robber and thrashed him until the police arrived, ARY News reported.

The locals denied handing over the robber to the police and stressed that the only way they will release the robber is after Rangers come to arrest him.

They claimed that the suspected robber, accompanied by an accomplice roamed around the area for hours before raising suspicion amongst the locals. They alleged that the robbers were scrutinizing the area in a recce exercise to find their robbery target.

After the locals intervened, they said, his partner opened fire and ran away successfully while the people caught him and thrashed him violently.

After a lengthy argument, the police succeeded in retrieving the alleged robber and shifted him to a hospital for medical treatment.

The furious locals attempted to set the bike of the alleged robber on fire as well. The police have successfully appeased the locals after reassuring them of the due legal process.

