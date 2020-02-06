Fabled Loch Ness Monster caught on camera, new video surfaces

A man dedicated to finding the fabled Loch Ness Monster claims to have seen the creature four times last year and has recorded the first official sighting of the decade.

Irish hospital clerk Eoin O’Faodhagain, 55, claims to have seen the legendary creature swimming and splashing about on January 18.

He submitted two clips obtained from a live webcam to the official ‘Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register,’ which show a dark object moving in the water.

The sighting was ‘confirmed’ this week, making it not just the first sighting since last October 29, but the first official sighting of the 2020s.

Eoin O’Faodhagain claims to have seen the legendary creature splashing about in Urquhart Bay. He has now spotted Nessie six times in total, four of them last year alone. Eoin said: “It’s great to get the very first sighting of the Loch Ness Monster for the decade. When you see it once again, you are shocked, to say the least. There were no boats or birds to see at the time of the sighting.”

