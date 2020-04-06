Lockdown lifted in Bannu locality after family of COVID-19 victim tests negative
BANNU: Police on Monday lifted a lockdown in a Bannu locality after family members of a coronavirus victim tested negative for the contagion, ARY News reported.
The area was completely locked down after a person died from the COVID-19 in the locality.
Nine members of the victim’s family took a test for the coronavirus, which were declared negative.
They have been directed to self-isolate themselves in their home for 14 days.
The district police office (DPO) expressed gratitude to the local residents over cooperation during the lockdown.
It is pertinent to mention here that Mardan’s Union Council Manga, which was sealed due to coronavirus, is also being de-sealed after 109 patients tested negative for the deadly virus.
According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Mushtaque Hussain, 29 villages are have been de-sealed in the first phase. 35 per cent of the area has been opened while rest will be opened phase wise.
The villages were disinfected before de-sealing.
The decision to de-seal parts of the union council was taken after a high-level meeting in the wake of improved situation in Manga.
Overall 525 people were tested in district Mardan from which 88 were tested positive.