Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district central

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the local administration on Wednesday imposed micro smart lockdown in 34 union councils of Karachi’s district central for the next two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner put the 34 UCs under micro lockdown from December 17 to 31st.

“Pursuant to the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in various areas of the district central, second wave of the COVID-19, is becoming imminent to spread, which may lead to a potential public health emergency for the general public,” read the notification.

The district administration placed six UCs (1,3,4,5,6,8) of Gulbarg under micro smart lockdown. In Liaquatabad Town, UC-1,8,9 and 10 were put under lockdown.

The smart lockdown has been imposed in Four UCs of North Karachi, seven UCs of North Nazimabad, read the notification.

According to the order, pillion riding, social and trade activities will be banned in the areas. Movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, medical stores, bakeries shall be allowed to remain open.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.

