Lockdown in England to be widened as cases rise, Hancock says
Lockdown measures in England will be extended to counter the rapidly growing number of cases of a new variant of COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Wednesday.
Asked if the current tiered measures would be broadened, Hancock said: “Yes, I’m going to set out the details of that to the House of Commons this afternoon.”
Separately earlier today, a matched study by Public Health England found that new variant of the novel coronavirus does not appear to cause more severe illness than other variants.
Scientists say the new variant can spread more rapidly. It was found in England in mid December and led to other countries imposing travel restrictions to the United Kingdom. Several other countries have reported variants.