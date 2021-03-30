Third Covid wave: Parts of Karachi’s district west observe smart lockdown

KARACHI: Keeping in mind the rising incidence of Covid infections into the third wave of the pandemic, the city authorities have announced to impose smart lockdown in the district west of the port city restricting the unnecessary in and out movement, ARY News reported Tuesday.

Starting March 29, the lockdown shall remain in effect till April 9 across swathes of Mominabad, Islam Nagar, Orangi Town, and Data Mor, among others.

The notification said the people in said areas covered in smart lockdown terms, will have to make sure to wear face masks while all the economic activities shall remain suspended until the lockdown has lifted.

Any sort of gatherings are also banned in the areas covered in the notification, while people testing Covid positive will remain indoors to observe quarantine.

Separately the notification further said the government shall distribute ration amongst those in need.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be getting the bulk Covid-19 vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics by mid-April, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar revealed on Tuesday.

“We will be getting bulk vaccine by mid april from cansino from which 3 million vaccine doses can be made,” he tweeted.

“The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said.

