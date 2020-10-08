Locksmith helps rescue female hostage

A locksmith helped rescue a woman who was held hostage by an unidentified man inside her house in Midway city, California.

According to the details, the suspect barged into a house in Orange County, held hostage the female inmate and threatened to burn her house down on Thursday.

On the next day, a locksmith, who had already been called by the woman to change the lock on the front door of the house, reached there and started his work. He noted that a man would not leave her side.

At one point during the interaction, the woman “quietly” showed the locksmith her hand, where she had written “911,”. Taking the cue, the locksmith called police.

As soon as an officer arrived, the woman “quickly opened the door and walked fast out the front door and stated that he was downstairs in the house.

The victim later told police that the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Grant Nielsen Eggertsen, showed up at her house unannounced and uninvited on Thursday, and took her phone from her, Crime Online reported.

The suspect allegedly refused to leave despite repeated requests. The victim told police that the suspect held her in her room against her will and threatened to burn her house down.

Eggertsen, who has a previous stalking conviction, was has been charged with aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, trespassing, and assault.

Comments

comments